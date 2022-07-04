Maeve Madden pays tribute to father who passed away days after Adare wedding

Fitness influencer, Maeve Madden, has paid tribute to her beloved father who sadly passed away just days after her wedding.

The Newry native shared the news with her followers with a photo of her and her father, Paul during her wedding to partner Andrew Selby in London.

The intimate London ceremony with close family and friends took place in December 2021 while Maeve’s larger wedding celebration took place in Adare Manor at the end of last month.

Alongside the sweet photo with her father, Maeve wrote: “My greatest treasure.”

Paul passed away just six days after Maeve's wedding in Adare.

“In the blink of an eye everything can change," wrote Maeve. Pic: Maeve Madden via Instagram

On Father’s Day, Maeve shared more pictures with her father from her London wedding, stating that the images “mean the world” to her.

“In the blink of an eye everything can change,” she said. “So love with all your heart. Smile, take all the photos and save all your videos. Cherish each moment and be eternally grateful for time.

“I know you have loved me as long as I have lived but I have loved you my whole life.”

The funeral took place in the Church of St Mary, Chapel Street, Newry on Saturday.

A statement on rip.ie reads: "Paul will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchild Scarlet, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends."