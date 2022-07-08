Writer Jane Casey: I have things on my to-do list for years

Jane Casey has become synonymous with the crime genre in Irish literature — so we expect the Dublin author to be swarmed when she touches down at the West Cork Literary Festival in Bantry this weekend.

Casey, who worked in publishing for almost a decade before she began writing her own books, says book festivals are always "intense" but she is looking forward to being inspired by other authors and readers.

"It’s often a stray remark or an event that you go to by chance that has the biggest impact," says the 45-year-old mother of two boys aged 12 and 10.

"And I’m very happy to be teaching. I don’t do it very often but I love to share what I’ve learned with other writers."

Among those the author of the Maeve Kerrigan series is hoping to run into at the event is Cork author Sara Baume.

"She has an amazing creative mind."

Crime writer Jane Casey will speak at the West Cork Literary Festival which takes place in Bantry, Co. Cork from July 8 -15. Tickets are available from westcorkliteraryfestival.com.

What shape are you currently in?

I look like someone who has recently finished writing a book — worn out and as if I’ve spent a lot of time sitting very still. But I’m working on both. Unfortunately, it’s very easy to be unhealthy when you’re writing a lot.

Do you have a morning routine?

Having been a complete night owl in my youth, I now love to get up early and read before anyone else is awake. I drink water and listen to the birds singing and I feel virtuous.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I love vegetables and add them to everything I can. I’m not a huge fan of ice cream in general or dessert in restaurants — too sweet, too filling. I’m getting better at drinking water which makes a huge difference to what I eat — I don’t snack as much when I’ve had enough to drink.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

Cheese. I have no restraint when presented with a decent cheeseboard. But I try to enjoy it instead of feeling bad about it. The same goes for a nice glass of wine or a gin and tonic, though I think the more you have, the less you actually enjoy it. And I can’t deal with hangovers.

What would keep you awake at night?

I’m a massive worrier with a vivid imagination and I often wake up at 2 or 3am to revel in some anxiety or other, no matter how farfetched. I get very paranoid about things and invent problems. My husband is more reasonable and logical and calms me down in the morning.

How do you relax?

Running, which I’ve got back to recently, is great for clearing the mind. A good walk does the same. I love Yoga with Adriene on YouTube for a quick mental and physical reset. I also find reading intensely relaxing – almost like a meditation.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Venus and Serena Williams. They’ve achieved so much, with such grace and determination. Incredible to have so much talent in one family.

What is your favourite smell?

The rich, muddy, cold smell of autumn and winter. I love that time of year. When I had Covid, I lost my sense of smell for a while and it took half the pleasure out of walking in the woods.

When was the last time you cried?

Yesterday. I cry quite often. I was thinking about my father, who died last Christmas.

What is the best health advice you've ever been given?

Try to make the best choices you can about what you eat and how you live, but don’t punish yourself if you choose the wrong one. All the small decisions add up in the end and make a big difference.

What traits do you least like in others?

Rudeness and unkindness. Neither is justifiable.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I put off things that I don’t want to confront. I have a few things on my to-do list for years now, still undone… and I’m awful at admin.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

As many Irish crime writers as I could fit around the table. We are in a golden age of crime writing in Ireland and the bonus is that we’re a very supportive group. I’d start with Liz Nugent, Sinead Crowley and Catherine Ryan Howard, and go on from there.

Has climate change impacted how you live your life?

I’m much more aware of it. I think long-haul travel should be a rare treat now rather than something you do without thinking - assuming you can afford it. We have a hybrid car. I’m also trying to buy less, reuse more and choose local, seasonal food. Humans are amazingly adaptable and we can all help to change our legacy.

What quote inspires you and why?

‘Walk on air against your better judgement’ – a line of Seamus Heaney’s. The sensible, safe choice isn’t always right, especially for creative work.