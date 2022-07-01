Former Miss Ireland Aoife O’Sullivan announces engagement to Cork hurler Colm Spillane

Meanwhile in Wicklow, Irish footballer Stephanie Roche married fellow footballer Dean Zambra after 15 years together 
Former Miss Ireland Aoife O’Sullivan announces engagement to Cork hurler Colm Spillane

Colm Spillane got down on one knee while holidaying in Italy. Picture: Aoife O'Sullivan via Instagram

Fri, 01 Jul, 2022 - 18:15
Maeve Lee

Former Miss Ireland Aoife O’Sullivan has announced her engagement with long-term boyfriend Colm Spillane after the Cork hurler popped the question in a very romantic setting.

In a photograph posted to Instagram, the primary school teacher and model said: “So… last night the love of my life asked me to marry him."

Boyfriend Colm Spillane got down on one knee while the couple were on a boat together on the stunning Amalfi Coast, Italy.

In the photos, the pair are seen kissing one another after Colm popped the question and look smitten as Aoife places the ring on her finger against the gorgeous backdrop.

Friends and followers flocked to the comment section to congratulate the happy couple.

“Congratulations!” wrote fellow former Miss Ireland, Holly Carpenter. “Huge congrats,” said Cork businesswoman and online personality, Lisa Jordan.

Meanwhile, Irish footballer Stephanie Roche has married fellow footballer Dean Zambra after 15 years together.

The newlyweds tied the knot this week in Co Wicklow with footage of the big day shared by their wedding photographer, Jenny McCarthy.

“Stephanie was just absolutely stunning, a vision in her dress. So much fun, laughter and some tears were had. Two very down to earth families, a pleasure to spend the day with them,” she wrote alongside a short video of the pair on the big day.

Stephanie Roche and Dean Zambra married in Co Wicklow. Picture: Jenny McCarthy via Instagram 
Stephanie Roche and Dean Zambra married in Co Wicklow. Picture: Jenny McCarthy via Instagram 

Stephanie stunned in an embroidered gown as the newlyweds celebrated with family and friends at the Tulfarris Golf Resort in Wicklow. Guests included professional dancer on Dancing With the Stars, Laura Nolan and rugby player Anna Caplice.

Ahead of the day, Stephanie shared an adorable video on social media with a number of throwback pictures from their 15-year-long relationship.

“After 15 years, tomorrow is the day I marry my best friend! Excited beyond words. And after all the years where football took priority for us, it was fitting that I ended up getting a last minute recall to the Irish team, going away for two weeks and arriving home just 2 days before the wedding,” she said.

“We’ve had so many great years, long distance for some time but always making it work, Dean has always been there through everything and I am so happy to finally marry him.

“Nothing could take away from how happy and excited I am to be spending tomorrow with our family and friends, see you all soon.”

Read More

Erica Cody: If I were to say yes to everything — I'd burn out

More in this section

Olivia Rodrigo in Concert - Atlanta Fans who paid extortionate price for Olivia Rodrigo resale tickets in Cork and Dublin reimbursed
Lynsey Bennett 'so grateful' for Disney trip with daughters and Una Healy Lynsey Bennett 'so grateful' for Disney trip with daughters and Una Healy
Bernard O'Shea: Don't dab fancy French perfume on your neck - spray your insoles for big results Bernard O'Shea: Don't dab fancy French perfume on your neck - spray your insoles for big results
#WeddingsengagementPerson: Aoife O’SullivanPerson: Colm SpillanePerson: Stephanie RochePerson: Dean Zambra
<p>Penneys Liffey Valley </p>

An Irish Penneys store is going viral with brilliant Pride-themed TikTok

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices