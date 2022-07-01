Former Miss Ireland Aoife O’Sullivan announces engagement to Cork hurler Colm Spillane

Former Miss Ireland Aoife O’Sullivan has announced her engagement with long-term boyfriend Colm Spillane after the Cork hurler popped the question in a very romantic setting.

In a photograph posted to Instagram, the primary school teacher and model said: “So… last night the love of my life asked me to marry him."

Boyfriend Colm Spillane got down on one knee while the couple were on a boat together on the stunning Amalfi Coast, Italy.

In the photos, the pair are seen kissing one another after Colm popped the question and look smitten as Aoife places the ring on her finger against the gorgeous backdrop.

Friends and followers flocked to the comment section to congratulate the happy couple.

“Congratulations!” wrote fellow former Miss Ireland, Holly Carpenter. “Huge congrats,” said Cork businesswoman and online personality, Lisa Jordan.

Meanwhile, Irish footballer Stephanie Roche has married fellow footballer Dean Zambra after 15 years together.

The newlyweds tied the knot this week in Co Wicklow with footage of the big day shared by their wedding photographer, Jenny McCarthy.

“Stephanie was just absolutely stunning, a vision in her dress. So much fun, laughter and some tears were had. Two very down to earth families, a pleasure to spend the day with them,” she wrote alongside a short video of the pair on the big day.

Stephanie Roche and Dean Zambra married in Co Wicklow. Picture: Jenny McCarthy via Instagram

Stephanie stunned in an embroidered gown as the newlyweds celebrated with family and friends at the Tulfarris Golf Resort in Wicklow. Guests included professional dancer on Dancing With the Stars, Laura Nolan and rugby player Anna Caplice.

Ahead of the day, Stephanie shared an adorable video on social media with a number of throwback pictures from their 15-year-long relationship.

“After 15 years, tomorrow is the day I marry my best friend! Excited beyond words. And after all the years where football took priority for us, it was fitting that I ended up getting a last minute recall to the Irish team, going away for two weeks and arriving home just 2 days before the wedding,” she said.

“We’ve had so many great years, long distance for some time but always making it work, Dean has always been there through everything and I am so happy to finally marry him.

“Nothing could take away from how happy and excited I am to be spending tomorrow with our family and friends, see you all soon.”