Suzanne Harrington: Under Trump's eye, America edged closer to Gilead

An old photo of a young woman with tumbling dark hair and a groovy minidress pops up on my Facebook, smiling and cutting her birthday cake. It’s from Iran in 1973. Underneath, someone has written about how things can change when a government gets religious. The US, with its fondness for calling itself the Land of The Free, likes to hold Iran up as a terrifying example of autocratic theocracy.

Cue women everywhere expelling tea through their nostrils. At Glastonbury, amid rage from everyone from Billy Eilish to Idles, Phoebe Bridgers to Kendrick Lamar, the Gen Z singer Olivia Rodrigo and her surprise guest Lily Allen performed Allen’s 2009 song Fuck You together, whilst naming the US Supreme Court judges who have overturned Roe V Wade: Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, who has seven children and seems to want everyone else to as well. The last three were appointed by Trump.