Charlie Bird to launch book commemorating Croagh Patrick climb in Westport 

Former RTÉ journalist Charlie Bird will launch a book commemorating climb with Charlie in Westport this evening.

The new book, published by Merrion Press, features images from that unforgettable day in April, both from Croagh Patrick and the other climbs and walks that took part across the country. It also features forwards by Cervical Check campaigner Vicky Phelan and RTÉ broadcaster Ryan Tubridy.

Climb with Charlie book

The Dublin launch will take place in Hodges Figgis on Wednesday, with Ryan Tubridy and country music singer Daniel O’Donnell expected to attend.

The former journalist said his friend Vicky Phelan will not be at the launch, but she has sent on a message of support which will be played at the event.

Last week, the journalist and his beloved dog Tiger paid a visit to Áras an Uachtaráin to present a copy of the book to President Michael D Higgins.

Charlie Bird with President Michael D Higgins

All royalties for the book will go to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

The ‘Climb with Charlie’ fundraising event has already raised close to €3m for the two charities.