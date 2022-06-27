Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally announce My Therapist Ghosted Me live gigs

Tickets for the live shows are priced from €49.90
Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams are taking the pod to Dublin's Gaiety Theatre 

Mon, 27 Jun, 2022 - 18:11
Nicole Glennon

It’s happening.

Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally have announced they will be taping a number of live episodes of My Therapist Ghosted Me.

The friends will perform four live shows in Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre from February 15 to 18, next year.

The news comes after the pair recently announced they are taking to the main stage at Electric Picnic on September 4 to record a live episode of the pod.

Since its launch in April 2021, the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, named after Joanne’s therapist did just that, has provided non-stop laughs to its predominately female listenership and has repeatedly claimed the top spot on the Irish podcasting charts.

Tickets for the live shows are priced from €49.90 and go on sale this Friday from Ticketmaster.

