Here's everything you need to know ahead of Harry Style's sold-out show in the Aviva Stadium

It'll be the biggest concert of the year as Harry Styles plays a sold-out Aviva Stadium. He's already been spotted walking around Dublin with Olivia Wilde, hitting some popular shops and cafes in the city centre.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the popstar's arrival.

Getting there and getting home

Bad news if you are travelling from Cork or Limerick, as all trains and buses to Dublin are sold out on Wednesday.

The Dart is the best option for getting as close as possible to the arena, with the nearest stop being Lansdowne. The Dart runs from 9am to 12pm and you can expect one every 10 to 20 minutes.

An adult return ticket is €3.30, and a child return is €1.70.

If you are lucky enough to have a lift, the Aviva website has a range of car routes for concert days.

The Aviva website also states: "Kindly note, there is no bike parking or car parking available at Aviva Stadium on match day/ concerts for security reasons."

According to Google Maps, it may take three hours to drive from Kent Station in Cork to the stadium.

Every ticket will have an entry route colour, which will direct you to the entrance you should be using.

There is a map of this on the Aviva website.

The Aviva is roughly a 40-minute walk from Connolly Station.

Staying safe

Ticketmaster states: "Standing tickets only available to persons aged 16 and over. No under 16s will be allowed on the pitch. U16s must purchase seated tickets. All under 16s entering the stadium to be accompanied by parent or guardian."

For lost property, you can contact info@avivastadium.ie as per the Aviva Stadium website.

The Aviva ground rules state "No bags (with the exception of small handbags) will be allowed into the stadium. Handbags will be subject to search."

When is Harry on?

Going by previous shows on the tour, we estimate the support act will begin around 7.15 pm. Harry appeared on stage at 8.45pm in Wembley and played for 90 minutes.

Support act

Arlo Parks will be supporting Harry Styles. Arlo is a British singer-songwriter and poet. She's known for songs such as Hurt, Cola and Black Dog.

Setlist

Harry has been playing a mix of old and new songs, with some classic One Direction hits thrown in there. He has been opening with the first track of his latest album, Music for a Sushi Restaurant.

Weather

Met Éireann are reporting it will be dry and warm, but cloudy. Temperature may range from 18 to 20 degrees.

Style

Harry, known for his colourful fashion sense, has brought his style and flair to the shows, pictured in a white jumpsuit with red hearts all over it. Fitting, for Love on Tour!