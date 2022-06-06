Ask Audrey: A nudist colony in Dunmanyway? I'm not one bit surprised

I rang the department there, making sure I didn’t press 2 to talk to someone in Irish, because who in their right mind would ever do that? I told the nice girl your request and the official response was 'póg mo thóin'. I’d take that as a no.
There’s a very easy test actually. Ask him to pay the bill - if he says he has to ring his mother, that’s Andrew.
No, I would not be interested in coming down with My Conor. He can stay in Cork.
I certainly do. I’m seeing this Italian guy at the moment, he’s an expert at the breaststroke. He’s a fairly good swimming instructor as well.