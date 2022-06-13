Dear Dad: Letters to my father

It’s a thank-you for the love of singing; for the laughter that erupted frequently; for your generosity even when times were tough. Go raibh maith agat for the love of art and the environment as important, beautiful things worth protecting.
Nuala O’Connor’s fifth novel, available in bookshops and online now. is the One Dublin, One Book for 2022., is
Dear Dad,
When I think of you, I think of music and craic, your lust for life. You are a people person and those who know you, love you. Your larger-than-life humour and that roguish glint in your eye leave people feeling all the better for having met you. You’re a social butterfly.
The Aoibhín Garrihy Edit for Regatta Great Outdoors is available now in stores and online.
Dear Dad/Yota,
My sister has a little girl. She’s so clever and funny and she has your features. When I see her, I hear your voice, saying: ‘I will go, but my spirit will never leave my children and you will carry my name to thegenerations’. I guess you were right.
Ellie Kisyombe is the founder of Ellie’s Kitchen Home Editiontarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> and of Our Table Dublin, a social enterprise highlighting problems in the direct provision system, and creating opportunities for people to celebrate food, learn cooking skills, and gain employment. This month, Ellie is celebrating Refugee Week 2021.
Dear Daddy, When I received this postcard in August 2020, I treasured it then every bit as I do now.
All my love to you and Mam, the best parents I could ever have imagined.
Sharon Shannon plays the Belfast Tradfest on July 29, the Listowel Fleadh on July 31, and Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann on August 1.