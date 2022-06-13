Vicky Phelan feeling 'refreshed' after family holiday in Spain 

CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan has returned from a “wonderful” week away with her family in Spain, after receiving the go-ahead from her medical team.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two said she is feeling refreshed after a “much needed, wonderful” holiday in the coastal town of Cambrils in Spain with her family. Ms Phelan said she “jumped” at the chance to have some time away with her husband Jim and children Amelia and Darragh after her medical team told her she would be stable enough for the trip.

Ms Phelan has terminal cancer and returned to Ireland for palliative treatment last year following clinical trials in the States.

"Just back home since yesterday evening from a much-needed, wonderful week away in Spain with Jim and the kids. I got the go ahead a couple of weeks ago from my medical team that my disease was stable enough for me to go away on holidays and I jumped at the opportunity,” she told her 138k followers on Instagram.

With the convenience of flying from Shannon Airport, which is just 30 minutes away from Ms Phelan’s home, the coastal town of Cambrils on the Costa Daurada seemed like the perfect spot for a getaway and came highly recommended.

After their week away, it seems the area was a great fit for Ms Phelan and her family.

I feel refreshed after a week away, some heat in my bones and a change of scenery.

"We hope to get away again towards the end of the summer if my body cooperates but I would highly recommend Cambrils for families," she said.

Revealing more details on the trip, Ms Phelan shared a number of snaps including one of the villa the family stayed in and the stunning beaches.

She said that the family decided to stay in a villa as she wanted some privacy and peace and quiet. The stunning Spanish house “had a really decent sized pool AND was literally two minutes walk from the beach and the promenade which could take us all the way into Cambrils and even as far as the much busier town of Salou”, she added.

She thanked her travel agent, Jean Cusack from Icon travel in Waterford, for helping her to arrange the holiday.