Suzanne Harrington: Amber Heard had the digital equivalent of a witch burning

In 2016, when the marriage of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard fell apart, Depp texted a friend: “She is begging for global humiliation. She is going to get it.” Mission accomplished, Mr Depp. Your PR machine has been exemplary.

What we have witnessed in recent weeks – even if we had made a conscious effort to blank out the entire toxic spectacle – is the hideous humiliation of a woman who presented as an imperfect victim, rather than the innocent, helpless, hand-wringing kind that we all prefer. Thanks to your control of the narrative, it was Captain Jack Sparrow who won your case – the lovable rogue versus the harridan, the mental case, the object of your hatred and disgust.

This hatred and disgust spread outward across the internet in a seeping stain of misogyny – in the hands of your fans it formed its own memes, clips, Etsy merch, even crytpo. “You could have killed her. You had every right,” said one TikTok upload, its text superimposed on your ex wife’s bruised face. This got 220,200 likes.

Supporters of actor Johnny Depp listen as the verdict is announced. Picture: AP Photo/Craig Hudson

Never mind that you lost your 2020 UK defamation court case against The Sun, who labelled you a ‘wife beater.’ The only courtroom which counted here was the internet, and your legions of fans. We all love a bad boy. And we all hate an uncool girl. That’s the narrative.

Which is how intimate partner violence, thanks to the relentless broadcasting of your case, was turned into a spectator sport, an entertainment, a series of punchlines. We saw how any imperfect victim who complains about abuse can immediately be labelled unstable – psychologist Jessica Taylor, (whose book, Sexy But Psycho: How The Patriarchy Uses Women’s Trauma Against Them explores this idea in some detail), was one of Heard’s most vocal supporters. She understands how if we throw enough words like Borderline Personality Disorder at a woman, she will conveniently be perceived as insane, rather than as someone who is calling out abuse.

What we have learned from this case is that photos of injuries are not enough; that videos of abusive behaviour are not enough; that survivors are liars; and that abusers are equal victims. The idea of ‘mutual abuse’ has been bandied about, as though it were an actual thing, rather than a distortion of the abuse dynamic, where one party is abusive and the other party is on the receiving end. There is not a ‘switch’ option. It’s not roleplay.

Actor Johnny Depp gestures to spectators in court. Picture: AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool

But beyond what happened in this particular courtroom, the impact on the wider world of Ambers is what truly concerns. It should have remained a grubby, unpleasant and ultimately pointless legal altercation between two ultra-privileged individuals (even if gender rendered the playing field skewed for the female of the two), but the fact remains that what happened to Amber Heard was the digital equivalent of a witch burning. And it will deter victims of intimate partner violence from coming forward.

This is the real damage. It is the tip of an anti #MeToo backlash that has been bubbling furiously ever since the case of Harvey Weinstein, and the resulting tidal wave of women speaking up. The outcome of the Depp-Heard case is a clear instruction to women who have been abused to get back in their box, that they will not be believed, that they have brought it upon themselves, that they deserve what they got, that they are liars trying to drag men down.

There have already been widespread reports from groups supporting abused women of individuals withdrawing abuse allegations in case they get done for defamation. It is quite literally adding insult to injury.

A master class in victim blaming.

In the wider culture, perhaps the most disturbing aspect of all is the ubiquity of the misogyny. It’s not even beneath the surface – it IS the surface. The hatred of Amber Heard is the hatred of any woman who believes she has the right not to not be abused. That is, all of us. We may have nothing whatsoever in common with a wealthy entertainer like Heard, except one crucial thing - the right not to be abused, and the right to be believed.

The solution, as always, lies with our future men, our sons – that we raise them to resist the narrative which tells them it’s okay to make memes of an abused woman, to laugh at her, to disregard her, to hate her. That’s your legacy, Mr Depp – the outward spread of your own hatred for a woman. Not Captain Jack Sparrow, who was only ever a fiction.