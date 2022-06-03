After seven years in a Dublin rescue, good boy Pluto has found his forever home

In animal rescues across the country, hundreds of dogs are waiting to be adopted, though few were waiting as long as Pluto.

Pluto is a nine-year-old pit bull cross who arrived into Dogs Trust's care in November 2012 when he was just six weeks old. He did find a home at first, but sadly it didn’t work out. When Pluto was returned to the dog welfare charity, he was often overlooked in favour of younger, smaller dogs.

He became a favourite with his canine carers, even becoming one of the charity’s Sponsor Dogs, but Pluto’s forever home eluded him — until this year. Staff at Dogs Trust say Pluto has "found his happily ever after at last".

Popular pup Pluto has been adopted after seven years.

Sandra Ruddell of Dogs Trust says staff shed a tear when they waved him off to his new life.

"We’re so thrilled for Pluto that he has found his happily ever after at last. He was a popular pup here and so many happy tears were shed when we waved him off," she says.

"Every dog who comes into our care is cherished by our team, but nothing makes us happier than getting to send them off to their forever home. That’s especially true with a dog like Pluto who has waited so long for that moment."

And his new family is just as happy to welcome Pluto into their home, saying they feel "like Pluto has always been here".

Pluto showed his new family that he is a "gentle, affectionate and enthusiastic dog"

"He was so friendly when introduced to the family, he showed them what a gentle, affectionate and enthusiastic dog he is.

"We’re so thankful to Pluto’s sponsors who allowed Dogs Trust to care for him so well while he waited for us to find him. Because of them, he is home today, an amazingly happy and lovable dog. We feel truly lucky to have such a rewarding dog join our family."

Dogs Trust has seen a sharp decline in adoptions this year

Dogs Trust has seen a sharp decline in adoptions this year, having rehomed over 200 dogs so far, almost 100 dogs less than usual.

"Unfortunately, we have seen a sharp decline in the number of people applying to adopt a dog over the past few months, so we are appealing to the public to please consider a rescue dog,” Ruddell says.

The charity is appealing for potential adopters, specifically those open to adopting exuberant, larger adult dogs, to visit their website DogsTrust.ie to complete a rehoming questionnaire and for would-be supporters to sponsor a dog like Pluto and support their work.