Love Island 2022: 'Charming' Irish lad Dami Hope revealed as contestant

It’s official – there will be at least one Irish contestant in the Love Island villa this year.

The popular ITV show returns to our screens on Monday, June 6 with a new host of singles hoping to find love in the famous Mallorca villa.

Fans can look forward to another summer of romance, chats, challenges and iconic one-liners and catchphrases.

Ahead of the much-anticipated return, viewers have been treated to a sneak peek at some of this year’s contestants – including Irish lad, Dami Hope. Taking to Instagram, the show revealed the identities of five singles taking part in this year's show.

“Will charming Irish lad Dami be lucky in love,” the show teased.

Irish contestants have a reputation for being straight-talking and funny so Dami has a lot to live up to.

He follows a number of Irish contestants such as Limerick lad Greg O’Shea, who won the show in 2019, and Longford native Maura Higgins, who was central to some of the show’s most memorable scenes as well as Matthew McNabb who took part in Love Island 2021.

According to his Instagram account, Dami, who is a microbiologist, is based in Dublin. He currently has just over 3,500 followers but we’re sure this will soon see a huge increase once he makes his debut.

Joining him in the villa this summer are Welsh paramedic Paige, Welsh student Liam, hotel waitress Indiyah and “dancing queen” Tasha.

You can see Dami in action when Love Island returns on Monday, June 6 at 9pm.