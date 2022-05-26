Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher dies aged 60

Andrew Fletcher, founding member and keyboard player of Depeche Mode, has died at the age of 60.
In a statement shared on social media, the British electronic band said they were filled with "overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher.
The band said their friend "had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint."
"Our heart are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.”
Fletcher, Martin Gore and Vince Clarke formed Depeche Mode in the 1970s. He originally played bass guitar.
In decades since, the group has released 14 studio albums, 10 compilation albums, as well as six live albums.
They have sold over 100 records worldwide.