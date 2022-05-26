Country music singer Cliona Hagan marries Simon Sheerin in Westmeath wedding

After an intimate church ceremony, the wedding party moved on to Kilronan Castle in Co Roscommon
The happy couple said 'I do' in Co Westmeath on Wednesday.

Thu, 26 May, 2022 - 09:09
Maeve Lee

Country music star Cliona Hagan and musician Simon Sheerin beamed as they tied the knot in Athlone, Co Westmeath on Wednesday.

The happy couple were pictured smiling as they walked down the aisle after saying 'I do'.

Following an intimate church ceremony in Simon’s native county, the wedding party moved on to Kilronan Castle in Roscommon for the reception.

Bride Cliona stunned in a gown by Irish designer Geraldine O’Meara while Simon dazzled in a patterned suit and matching tie.

Snaps from the big day were shared on social media by some of the well-known faces that celebrated the big day with the newlyweds. Pic: @unahealy

Cliona’s dress featured a sweetheart corset with straps, a long train and a show-stopping veil which was embroidered with the initials ‘C’ and ‘S’.

Pictures from the big day were shared by attendees who celebrated with the newlyweds, including a number of well-known Irish singers such as Louise Morrissey, Johnny Brady and Una Healy.

On Sunday, Cliona shared a video of the celebrations in the run-up to the big day as they marked the special occasion surrounded by family and friends.

Cliona wore a gown by Irish designer Gearldine O’Meara.

The video showed a sneak peek of some of the personalised items for the wedding such as wine glasses labelled 'Mr Sheerin' and 'Mrs Sheerin'.

“And so it begins...#prewedding,” Cliona said.

The pair announced their engagement on Christmas Eve 2020 as Cliona shared a snap of her stunning ring, captioning it: “Forever & Always...” 

Simon surprised the Tyrone native with the proposal during a trip to Lough Ree in Co Westmeath.

