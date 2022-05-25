Charlie Bird to team up with Mick McCarthy for parachute jump this July

Charlie Bird is taking on yet another challenge for charity by completing a parachute jump this summer with former Irish football manager, Mick McCarthy.

Sharing some more good news with his followers, Charlie Bird said that he has come up with the "mad idea” to raise even more money for charity.

"I have come up with a mad idea and this is not a joke," he said. "Doing [a] Parachute Jump in July with a person I met recently."

It comes after Climb with Charlie, which took place in April, raised over €3 million for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta, Ireland’s national suicide prevention charity.

In announcing his latest challenge, the former RTÉ journalist also revealed that an additional €100,000 is soon to be donated to the cause, which will bring the overall total to almost three and a quarter million euro.

With his dog, Tiger on his lap, Mr Bird said that he will be teaming up with Mick McCarthy to complete the parachute jump this July for charity. They are currently looking for a sponsor for the event, he added.

“There is an interesting story to this but that is for another time. I am just looking for one sponsor to make it happen. Again, all money raised will go to charity,” he said.

“Myself and Tiger want to say thanks. Let’s all continue to extend the hand of friendship.”

Charlie Bird climbing Croagh Patrick to raise funds for two charities which are very close to his heart – Irish Motor Neurone Disease (IMNDA) and Pieta. Pic: Michael Mc Laughlin/Photo: RollingNews.ie

Mr Bird said that his good friend and hotelier, John Fitzpatrick will be adding the additional €100,000 to the total in what he described as a "such a kind gesture".

"I just want to say a big thanks again for all the support for Climb with Charlie. Yes, all of you out there helped to raise a staggering over three million euro," he said.

"And more good news, my great pal John Fitzpatrick, the hotelier in New York is about to add another one hundred thousand euro to the total which could soon be heading for three and a quarter million euro."

As part of the Climb with Charlie fundraising efforts, Mr Bird took on Croagh Patrick with over 150 additional climbs taking place simultaneously across the country on the day.

The former RTÉ journalist was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) last year and organised the ‘Climb with Charlie’ in order to raise funds and awareness for Pieta House and the Irish Motor Neurone Association.