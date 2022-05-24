Joanne McNally seeing Irish celeb she met on dating app that previously banned her

The 39-year-old previously told Ryan Tubridy she had been booted off the app for screenshotting other celebrities' profiles
Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 09:32
Nicole Glennon

Joanne McNally has revealed she is dating an Irish celebrity — but she's keeping the man's identity under the wraps.

The comedian shared that she had met the man through celebrity dating app Raya during an Instagram Q&A at the weekend.

“I met an Irish guy on Raya, he’s sound and we’re like, dating or whatever," she said.

But the comedian, who did her 30th sold-out show at Vicar Street last night, joked she'd be hiding her story from her man.

"I don’t want him to know I’m acknowledging we’re dating. Embarrassing."

The 39-year-old, who presents the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast with Vogue Williams, previously told Ryan Tubridy she had been booted off the app for screenshotting other celebrities' profiles.

Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams on the Tommy Tiernan Show
Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams on the Tommy Tiernan Show

"I shouldn’t have been on there at all. Like, there’s proper celebrities on it, and then there’s people like me," she said.

“I did leave but not through choice. Because there’s all these celebrities on Raya, and because I was just a pleb on Raya – completely excited to see these celebrities – I was screen-grabbing the photos of the celebrities and sending them to the girls.” 

“Anyway, I screengrabbed Lewis Hamilton and then this alarm starts coming up, basically going, ‘You’ve just identified yourself as a pleb because you’re screen-grabbing the celebrities. You don’t belong here – get out!” 

At the time, the comedian said she wasn't on Raya anymore adding, "it wasn’t for me."

We guess things have changed... 

