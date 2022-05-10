Vogue Williams shares adorable snap of three-week-old baby Otto

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews welcomed baby Otto James in April. 

Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 08:34
Maeve Lee

Vogue Williams has shared an adorable snap of her new baby with her followers, marking three weeks since his arrival.

The TV presenter and My Therapist Ghosted Me  podcaster gave birth to baby Otto James on April 18.

Celebrating three weeks with her youngest, Williams shared the up-close snap with her Instagram followers.

Pictured bundled in blankets and wearing a cute hat, baby Otto made his Instagram debut with the Howth native simply writing: "Three weeks with Otto".

Vogue Williams shared the snap of her newborn on Instagram. Pic: Vogue Williams via Instagram
Vogue Williams shared the snap of her newborn on Instagram. Pic: Vogue Williams via Instagram

The 36-year-old also has a daughter Gigi, 1, and another son, Theodore, 3 with her husband Spencer Matthews.

The pair officially revealed the new baby’s name in an interview with HELLO! Magazine as well as some snaps of the family of five.

However, her most recent post is the first time she has shared baby Otto with her Instagram followers following the HELLO! Magazine reveal.

Sharing the name of their newborn with HELLO! Magazine, Williams said the “kids love him and we are obsessed with him”.

"Theodore and Gigi love playing with each other and I think that Otto’s going to be another little member of their gang. It's really lovely to see," she said.

