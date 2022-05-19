Savvy Shopper: 'If it smells ok, eat it.'

Kathy McSweeney would like to nominate online farm shop, Farmsy.ie for Champ of the Week.
Kathy said she and her family are big fans of Farmsy, an online farm shop based in County Cork that delivers fresh produce weekly.
She said they get organic eggs delivered to their door every weekend from Michael who she said is “extremely nice”. Kathy said it is a superb service which allows them to get fresh produce every week from a local Irish business. Kathy said she loves that it is really a field to fork store.
The company also has a policy of using minimum packaging when boxing orders and they collect delivery boxes for reuse. The company said they pride themselves on knowing their suppliers personally and ensure transparency on every product.