Crumbs: News reporter Huw Edwards caught unawares with croissant on live TV

'I’ve just had a little bit of croissant'
Crumbs: News reporter Huw Edwards caught unawares with croissant on live TV
Huw Edwards wipes away a bit of his breakfast croissant (BBC/PA)
Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 09:29
Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

Huw Edwards admitted having had “a little bit of croissant” as he wiped his mouth and told viewers he was just finishing the pastry.

The veteran broadcaster made the on-air confession while presenting the BBC’s 2022 local election coverage.

He said: “I’m going to admit to you I’ve just had a little bit of croissant. So I’m just finishing it and I’m ashamed to say that but there you go. It’s 20 to six in the morning…”

In 2017 a technical fault led to the 60-year-old Welsh journalist and presenter being shown sitting in silence at the start of the BBC News At Ten.

Viewers on some devices saw Edwards seemingly unaware that the cameras were rolling for a few minutes as he wrote notes and looked down at a screen.

After the broadcast, Edwards tweeted a photograph of a can of ale along with the words: “I think I’m going to enjoy this little beauty after that Ten. Iechyd da!”

Earlier this year, Good Morning Britain’s Laura Tobin showed viewers she was eating chicken nuggets for breakfast and also spilt her drink on air having overslept following a late night after the programme won a charity news quiz.

