Consumer Corner: How to cut your home energy bills

Energy is a hot topic at the moment. Since the middle of 2020, the average electricity bill has increased by around €800 a year while gas bills are up on average by around €600.

Worryingly, more than four in 10 households in Ireland now are struggling to afford their everyday home energy needs, while another two in 10 could not withstand further price increases, according to a Taxback.com survey.

Barry Cahill, director at Taxback.com said these stats reveal just how many people are already struggling and how many more will fall into this difficult financial predicament as a result of further advancing increases particularly when it comes to the basics like electricity and gas in the home.

“Whether they go up by €5, €25 or €75 a week, some households will simply not be able to afford to pay their bills if the costs continue to increase, as they invariably will as many of the international price increases have yet to filter through to the Irish consumer," said Mr Cahill.

Another survey from Bonkers.ie found that 89% of people in Ireland are highly concerned or worried about rising gas and electricity prices, and this rises to 95% among the 35 to 44 age group.

Daragh Cassidy, Head of Communications at bonkers.ie says: “After almost a decade of negligible price growth, inflation has come back with a bang. Prices have risen by almost the same amount over the past year than they did in the previous decade. Understandably, rising energy prices are what concern people the most.

“Looking forward, there is no immediate end in sight to rising prices. Energy prices, which are highly volatile, will largely determine whether inflation will return to more normal levels over the coming months, as will the trajectory of the war in Ukraine.”

Although there is nothing we can do about rising energy prices there are actions we can take to reduce our energy use in our homes.

Firstly, if you haven’t changed energy provider recently it is time to do it now. Check out which provider is offering the best deals and make the switch.

When we are using energy at home too we have to start thinking more cleverly about things. Keep an eye on your water usage. Turn off the tap when you’re brushing your teeth, spend less time in the shower and have less baths.

Using the dishwasher too helps but only when it’s full. A full dishwasher will use less energy than washing the dishes by hand.

According to Bonkers.ie up to 90% of the energy that your washing machine or dishwasher uses is for heating the water, not for running the machine. Turning down the washing machine temperature to 30 degrees will also save you money in the long run.

Use your oven wisely too. Bonkers say that an hour of cooking in the oven is roughly the same cost as a 20-minute shower. Keep the timer on and use the oven immediately once it is heated up. Once your food is cooked turn off the oven but keep the oven door open which will let heat out to heat up your home.

If you are struggling to pay your bills check out the Department of Social Protection website for the supports that are available. You can also call your energy provider and have a chat with them to see what supports they may have. MABS and Saint Vincent De Paul are also good supports should you need them.