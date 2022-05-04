Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz reveal new matching wedding rings

Nicola, 27, was previously spotted with a dazzling emerald-cut engagement ring but seems to have replaced it with one similar to her husband's wedding band 
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attended The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion". (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 14:51
Maeve Lee, PA

Following their first red carpet debut as husband and wife, newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have unveiled their jaw-dropping wedding rings, and it seems the eldest Beckham son may have taken inspiration from his mother.

After their extravagant wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, a snap has been shared of Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz’s equally extravagant wedding rings.

Manicurist Tom Bachik shared a snap on Instagram, showcasing the newlywed’s rings.

‘What rings?,” he jokes after helping to get the pair ready for the much-anticipated Met Gala.

The picture shows the pair to have matching bands adorned with diamonds. Brookyln’s ring sits alongside a traditional wedding band, while Nicola’s is beside what appears to be a new engagement ring.

The pair's rings were photographed side by side ahead of the Met Gala. Pic: Tom Bachik via Instagram
While Brooklyn’s mother, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, is rumoured to have multiple wedding rings, the chunky eternity band is one of her most iconic and resembles Nicola’s new jaw-dropping ring.

This week, Brooklyn and Nicola made their debut as a married couple at the Met Gala following their star-studded wedding last month.

The pair said the first few weeks of married life had been "so much fun". 

Speaking to Vogue on the red carpet, Beckham said: "It's so much fun. Marrying your best mate, it's the best.

"We feel like we're on a play date forever," added Peltz.

