Why Brooklyn Beckham changed his name and more pictures from the wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and his new bride, US actress Nicola Peltz, have updated their Instagram handles to reflect their new joint surname of Peltz Beckham.

The 23-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham wed Transformers star Nicola in a star-studded ceremony at the weekend at her family’s sprawling estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The bride said ‘I do’ in a custom-made Valentino dress and a selection of pictures from the big day were shared by Vogue and British Vogue, including Brooklyn and his brothers – Romeo and Cruz – alongside David in their suits, and a shot of Nicola with her father, American billionaire businessman and investor Nelson Peltz.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Anne Peltz's wedding was covered by Vogue Picture: Vogue

Brooklyn, who has nearly 14 million Instagram followers and Nicola, who has 2.5 million followers, both updated their handles on the social media platform, changing their surnames to Peltz Beckham.

Following the wedding, it was revealed that football star David had gifted the couple an electric Jaguar XK140, built by Lunaz, a company he has invested in.

Singer and fashion designer Victoria shared images of her outfit on her Instagram stories saying it was a “special dress for a special day” and detailing that it was the “first Victoria Beckham couture dress made in our London atelier”.

She added of the floor-length gown: “It’s been a labour of love and I’m so grateful to my incredible team for creating something so beautiful for me.”

Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and Nicola Anne Peltz, 27, shared pictures of their wedding on Instagram. Picture: Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram/Vogue

Guests at the wedding included tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Spice Girls Mel B and Mel C.

Brooklyn’s sister Harper was a flower girl and his brothers were among the line-up of his best men, with them and David giving speeches at the event, British Vogue reported.

The magazine said the couple’s first dance was to a rendition of Only Fools Rush In performed by upcoming South African singer Lloyiso.

The wedding, reported to have cost up to around €3.6 million, also had chef Gordon Ramsay and his family on the guest list, with British Vogue revealing that singer Marc Anthony “closed out the celebrations” on the DJ decks.

The couple partnered with international humanitarian organisation Care and asked wedding guests to donate in aid of the crisis in the Ukraine.