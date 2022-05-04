Savvy Shopper: how to save big on your energy bills

Make sure your provider is getting an accurate meter reading - plus, our Consumer Champ of the Week!
Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 20:00
Niamh Hennessy

Log your meter reading

If you happen to be out of the house when the meter reader calls your energy company may base your bill on an estimated reading. 

However, it is very important to log or call in your meter reading or you could be paying more than you have to. You will know if your bill is estimated as there will be an ‘E’ on the bill. Estimates can be inaccurate but even if you underpay you will be billed at a later time.

With prices rising it is more important than ever to have accurate readings. The website of your energy provider should have details on ways you can submit your reading and also how you read the meter. It is well worth doing.

Consumer Champ of the Week

Champ of the Week: Glengarriff Pharmacy
Ben Rea would like to nominate Glengarriff Pharmacy in West Cork as Champ of the Week. Ben says that he loves having a great pharmacy in West Cork that he can pop into at any time.

He says the best thing about Glengarriff Pharmacy is the wonderful and friendly staff, who are always happy to have a chat or give advice whenever it is needed.

The pharmacy is a family-run business owned by Nuala, and Ben reckons this adds to making all their customers comfortable.

“Nuala and all the staff are the best in the business,” Ben says. “The pharmacy is always running fantastic deals too and it is a brilliant spot for picking up birthday gifts for people.”

