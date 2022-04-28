Watch: Drone footage of set up for Ed Sheeran's Páirc Uí Chaoimh gigs

It was a clear night on Wednesday as photographer Cian O'Regan flew his drone over Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with the intention of seeing if it worked. He was delighted when the device began to feed back incredible footage of the stage set up for Ed Sheeran's much-anticipated gigs at the venue.

"When the stage crew was testing the big screens and lighting late last night, I figured I might as well try to capture some video while I was at it because it's a sight you don't see too often," he says.