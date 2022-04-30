Wedding of the Week: Heather and Stephen's wedding plans were scuppered but their day went perfectly

Kerry couple Heather O’Donoghue and Stephen McCarthy first set eyes on one another on Kenmare Pier, on the day of Kenmare Regatta, 12 years ago.

Heather, from Killarney, was there to support her club, Flesk Valley, and Stephen was taking up oars with his native Kenmare.

“I wasn’t rowing due to an injury and Stephen was rowing that day with his senior men’s crew,” says Heather. “A few shy words were passed as the boats were loaded and unloaded on the water.”

Heather O'Donoghue and Stephen McCarthy with Madeleine and Denis O'Donoghue and Bridie and Edward McCarthy

They attended more regattas the following weekend. “And we finally plucked up the courage to start a conversation,” adds Heather.

Six years later they exchanged the south Kerry shorelines for the Mediterranean when they got engaged on July 19, 2016, on a pier on Cascais, outside Lisbon.

Heather O'Donoghue and Stephen McCarthy get a guard of honour from their rowing clubmates

Their fellow oarsmen and women wished them well as they emerged as newlyweds from St Mary's Cathedral, Killarney, recently.

Members of Flesk Valley and Kenmare and their current rowing club, Templenoe, gave them a guard of honour after they were married by Father Kieran O’Brien.

Heather O'Donoghue and Stephen McCarthy at Lough Leane

Mícheál O’Sullivan, award-winning wedding photographer, organised a photoshoot on the shores of Lough Leane, while Brendan Reidy was the videographer.

Toasting to the newlyweds’ future happiness were both sets of parents, Madeleine and Denis O’Donoghue, and Bridie and Edward McCarthy, Heather’s grandfather, Sonny O’Connell, and Stephen’s grandmother, Betty McCarthy.

Heather O'Donoghue and Stephen McCarthy got married at St Mary's Cathedral, Killarney

Heather’s sisters, Illona and Klara O’Donoghue, were by her side as bridesmaids while the groomsmen were Bryan McCarthy and Donnacha O’Donoghue, with Jimmy Griffin as the pageboy.

“The wedding we planned and the wedding we got weren’t on the same wavelength at all,” says Heather. “We booked our wedding in January 2018 for April 25, 2020. We had originally wanted a big day out for a guestlist of more than 250 people but Covid had other plans. We postponed the wedding until September 2020 hoping that we might have some semblance of the day we had envisioned but no, that didn’t happen either."

Heather O'Donoghue and Stephen McCarthy delayed their wedding 3 times due to pandemic restrictions

Heartbroken, they decided to wait until the new year but the pandemic again had other plans. “Fourth time was the charm as we decided to push the date over a year out — and it was worth the wait,” adds the bride.

“In January 2022 nearly all restrictions were lifted a week after our invites were sent out. The result was a room full of people who cared about us and wanted our day to go perfectly — which it did.”

Heather O'Donoghue and Stephen McCarthy with their wedding party

Heather looked stunning in a dress she sourced in Aibheil of Adare, Co Limerick, and the bridal makeup was by The Beauty Boutique, Killarney, with hairstyling by Salon B.

The groom and his party’s suits were purchased at Suits Select in Tralee and Joan McCarthy at Carthy's, Killarney, was the florist.

Heather O'Donoghue and Stephen McCarthy

The newlyweds enjoyed a few nights in the five-star Castlemartyr Resort and a break in Killarney.

“After the week off we both went back to work,” adds Heather, who is a pharmacy technician at Sewells and Trants pharmacies in Killarney.

She and Stephen, a metal fabricator for Lynch Trailers in Coolea, County Cork, live in Kilgarvan.

