Róisín O: I had a lot of self-doubt about going solo again 

I grew up in Harold's Cross in Dublin with my two older brothers, Danny and Conor; my mam Mary; my dad Joe, my dog Charlie; and my cat Sheeba. We had a really good childhood. A lot of it revolved around music and sport. My mam (Mary Black) was a working mam, she was away a lot, but we always made time for really good holidays. We went on holiday a couple of times a year, and spent a lot of time in Dingle, County Kerry where my parents had a holiday home.

My earliest memory is probably from when I was about two years of age. We had a dog called Jessie at the time and she had puppies in our back garden shed. The shed also had a tumble dryer and a washing machine. My mam caught me putting the puppies into the washing machine — but I didn't turn it on! I think I remember it because it was the first time my mam was really shocked at something I did.

The greatest challenge I’ve faced so far in my life is probably returning to a solo career in 2020. I was with Thanks Brother for a good few years and the thought of doing everything on my own again was really daunting. I had all of these doubts. I was also going through a really tough break-up at the time. There were times when I thought, 'I don’t know if I can keep doing this', but I kept pushing through. Getting through that and coming out the other side and seeing the response to my own music — I'm reaping the rewards now. My proudest achievement has been finishing this album, Courageous. It’s been so long in the making, and I really took the long road to get here.

Róisín O and John Broe of Thanks Brother. Picture: Andres Poveda

I think my greatest quality is that I do have a quiet confidence in certain aspects of my life. I am sure of myself and I stand fast on what I believe in. I don’t get anxious on stage. Maybe it’s because I grew up performing so much, but I never get those nerves. That’s a great quality in my career!

The people I turn to most in my life are my family. I can always call my parents when something goes wrong, but even more so in the last few years, I turn to my brother Danny of The Coronas. We used to kill each other growing up, we were never that friendly, we didn’t get along as teens. But as we’ve grown up, we’ve realised we actually really like each other as people. He’s been a real rock for me. And it’s amazing to have someone in your family who knows everything about the career path you’ve chosen — he’s like a counsellor, he always has great advice, and he always checks in on me. He’s a good man to have on your side. I am very lucky to have him on speed dial.

The life lesson I would like to pass on is the motto I try to live my life by: Have courage and be kind. It’s a line in my song 2023. I think I first heard it in a Cinderella remake, it’s really stuck with me. I think if you can have courage to chase your dreams, stand up for the things that are wrong in the world, and stand up for yourself, and at the same time be kind to the people around you and everyone in the world. If you can do those things I think you’ll live a really good life.

Róisín O with brother Danny of The Coronas Picture: @roisinomusic / Instagram

How would I like to be remembered... it's really not something I often think about. I suppose I'd like to be remembered as a good person first and foremost and a good musician after that. I have an ego as much as anyone else, so I would like to be remembered as a good singer and songwriter, but it’s more important to be remembered well by the people who love you.

The greatest advice I have ever been given was from my dad. He always said to me growing up. 'It's not time to worry yet'. It's a quote from To Kill a Mockingbird. He used to say it to me all the time and I didn't really get it when I was a kid. But what it means is worrying does nothing for you. And I am a worrier when it comes to my career. Sometimes I have to catch myself and ask 'what is this worrying really doing for you?'

I think my greatest skill is my voice. My voice is the talent I was born with. I never felt I had to work extremely hard to be a good singer. And any work I did do, it never felt like work.

What scares me most in life is regret. Regretting not working hard enough to achieve my goals, regretting decisions I've made in my life, regretting things I've done in the past. Regret was something that affected me a lot in the past, but I have gotten better at dealing with it and just living in the moment.

If I had taken a different fork in the road I’d probably be a teacher. I love working with young people, and I got an Arts degree with the goal of becoming a teacher if music didn’t work out. I could see myself as a secondary school teacher, maybe teaching music and art. I think music would have always played a part in my life somehow.

Róisín’s album Courageous is out now and she is currently on a nationwide tour with dates remaining in Laois, Killarney and Donegal. Tickets are available from the usual outlets.