Derry Girls are influencing Ireland's most popular baby names

You'll get a right laugh out of which name has gained the most popularity and which hasn't had any impact on the rankings... 
It seems like the Derry Girls are influencing baby names now 

Wed, 20 Apr, 2022 - 09:50
Nicole Glennon

For the second week in a row, all anyone is talking about on Twitter this morning is Derry Girls. 

We weren't all that surprised therefore to learn that names inspired by the Derry Girls themselves are on the rise.

That's right, according to Bella Baby, an Irish leading baby product supplier and baby store, within the last year or so, names inspired by Derry Girls have been growing in popularity — and you'll get a right laugh out of which name has gained the most popularity and which hasn't had any impact on the rankings... 

Clare 

Clare Devlin is portrayed by Nicola Coughlan in the TV series
The girl’s name Clare, which means 'bright and clear,' has risen 1,386 places in the last year and its overall ranking is now 2615 out of 5493. Quite impressive for the wee lesbian. 

Erin 

The girl’s name Erin, meaning 'peace and from the island to the west' has risen 4 places in the last year. Its overall UK ranking is 58 out of 5493.

Michelle 

Michelle would be delighted to know her star power has meant the name, which means 'who is like God' (you couldn't make it up) has risen 87 places in the last year and its overall UK ranking is now 393 out of 5493.

It seems like Michelle Mallon (portrayed by Jamie Lee O'Donnell) is having a much bigger impact than Erin Quinn (portrayed by Saoirse-Monica Jackson)
Orla 

The girl’s name Orla, meaning 'golden woman,' has risen 6 places in the last year and its overall UK ranking is 72 out of 5493.

James 

Quite humorously, the wee English fella hasn't had any impact on the names ranking. James has stayed in the same place in the last year and its overall ranking in the UK and Ireland is 24 out of 4608. It means 'one who supplants.' Poor James.

Saoirse 

Saoirse-Monica Jackson 
Moving on to the actors themselves, Saoirse Monica-Jackson, who portrays Erin, may have helped the girl’s name Saoirse, meaning 'freedom,' to rise 85 places in the last year. Its overall ranking is 307 out of 5493.

Siobhán 

Siobhán McSweeney seems to be having a positive impact on the name Siobhán.
Meanwhile, our Cork queen Siobhán McSweeney may be bringing the traditional Irish name back into fashion. Siobhán has risen 424 places in the last year and its overall ranking is now 3117 out of 5493. The name means 'gracious.'

Bella Baby used statistics from Baby Name UK and Google Trends to compile the results.

