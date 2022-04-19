Watch: Ed Sheeran pulls 'not a bad pint' at Dublin pub ahead of Irish gigs

He was teased by pub patrons about his pint-pulling skills
Watch: Ed Sheeran pulls 'not a bad pint' at Dublin pub ahead of Irish gigs

Ed Sheeran

Tue, 19 Apr, 2022 - 10:45
Sarah Slater

International hit maker Ed Sheeran has touched down in Dublin and paid a surprise visit to a local hostelry ahead of his nationwide Irish tour.

The 31-year-old was seen out and about at Fitzgeralds of Sandycove in south county Dublin on Easter Monday night.

The Forever My Love singer thrilled pub goers by pulling a few pints of the black stuff and was teased about his pint-pulling prowess.

He retorted by jokingly saying, “That’s not a bad pint,” while being watched over by the barman.

The father-of-one is in town ahead of his sold-out concerts in Dublin on Saturday and Sunday, Cork’s Pairc Uí Chaoimh, on April 28 and 29, Limerick on May 5 and 6 and May 12 and 13 in Belfast. 

He kicks his tour off tonight in the more intimate venue of Whelan’s and in Vicar Street on Wednesday night.

Sheeran will get this year’s slew of high-profile concerts underway at Croke Park while up to five Garth Brooks gigs will be held at the stadium in September after a gap of almost three years due to the pandemic.

The English man, whose grandparents hail from Belfast and Wexford, recently won a High Court copyright battle over his 2017 hit Shape of You. A judge ruled almost two weeks ago that the singer-songwriter had not plagiarised the 2015 song Oh Why by Sami Chokri.

The multi-millionaire slammed what he called “baseless” lawsuits over song and music writing.

Read More

Podcast Corner: Dua Lipa's show proves she's more than a pop star

More in this section

Salon donating 100% of takings to 'directly help Ukrainian families in Cork' on charity day Salon donating 100% of takings to 'directly help Ukrainian families in Cork' on charity day
Dancing with the Stars couple Matthew MacNabb and Laura Nolan share sweet pics from US Dancing with the Stars couple Matthew MacNabb and Laura Nolan share sweet pics from US
Conversations with Friends is coming to our screens next month  Conversations with Friends is coming to our screens next month 
<p>Girls Aloud are planning to reunite in memory of Sarah Harding </p>

Girls Aloud to reunite for one-off special gig in memory of Sarah Harding

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices