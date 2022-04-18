Girls Aloud to reunite for one-off special gig in memory of Sarah Harding

Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts will perform together once more for a fundraising event in memory of their former bandmate 
Mon, 18 Apr, 2022 - 14:17
Nicole Glennon

Girls Aloud are planning to reunite for a one-off special fundraising gig in memory of their former bandmate Sarah Harding. 

Harding passed away last year at just 39 - a year after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Nadine Coyle has revealed that Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts and herself are planning on getting the 2000s girl band back together to raise money in honour of their former bandmate and friend.

Sarah Harding died last year at the age of 39
"We want to raise money for a piece of medical equipment that helps diagnose cancer earlier so people can be treated," Coyle told OK! magazine,

The Derry-born popstar said Girls Aloud "definitely want to do something to help others" and Harding is "very much in the forefront of our minds".

“When she became unwell, a lot of my energy became focused on her," she said.

"There were suddenly so many things happening that were more important than anything else. It was a time to be around loved ones and support them.” 

Nadine Coyle said when Harding became unwell, a lot of her energy became focused on her former bandmate 
Harding's passing has been "so devastating" for the band, Coyle said.

"It still affects us deeply, to think about everything that she went through.”

The event will be the first time Girls Aloud have appeared together since 2013, when they announced their split on the last night of their Ten anniversary concerts. 

