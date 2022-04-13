Dancing with the Stars couple Matthew MacNabb and Laura Nolan share sweet pics from US

The loved-up couple are making the most of their time across the pond
Laura Nolan and Matthew MacNabb in California.

Wed, 13 Apr, 2022 - 15:34
Denise O’Donoghue

Love Island star Matthew MacNabb and professional dancer Laura Nolan have shared an insight into their time in the United States, including a snap of the couple at a concert together and a loved-up video of them enjoying a seaside sunset.

The Dancing with the Stars semi-finalists became a couple while competing together on the Irish version of the show and have since jetted off to California together, which MacNabb describes as his “second home”.

Laura Nolan and Matthew MacNabb during sunset in California.
They ended their season on the competition with a post-dance kiss and last month MacNabb told the Irish Examiner they had been seeing each other for "the past month or two".

They have shared videos on Instagram of their acrobatics training on a beach, something MacNabb says is a lot of fun.

Laura Nolan and Matthew MacNabb practising their acrobatics.
“It’s fun expanding fitness and trying different things. I’m really enjoying acrobatic training! I’m working on some individual Calisthenics training too,” he writes.

“I think fitness should be fun so if you are really not enjoying it then switch it up and try something new.”

