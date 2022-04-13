Conversations with Friends is coming to our screens next month 

Just over two years since Sally Rooney’s Normal People took the nation by storm, the television adaptation of her debut novel is set to do the same.

The BBC has finally confirmed a release date for Conversations With Friends — May 15.

It will air simultaneously in the United States on streaming service Hulu. RTÉ has yet to confirm a release date.

A new clip from the highly-anticipated 12-episode series has been released to coincide with the announcement.

The clip starts with a moment between Frances, played by Cork actress Alison Oliver and her best friend/ex Bobbi (Sasha Lane).

“Would it depress you to sleep with someone who loved someone else,” asks Frances.

“Not if they loved me too,” Bobbi replies.

Cork actress Alison Oliver is the leading lady.

The story follows Frances and Bobbi as they navigate their attraction to Nick (Joe Alwyn) and Melissa (Jemima Kirke), a married couple they meet at a poetry night in Dublin.

As the novel progresses, so too does the foursome's entanglement, with Bobbi becoming infatuated with Melissa while Frances and Nick begin a secret affair.

Viewers may recognise Jemima Kirke as the loathsome headteacher at Moordale secondary school in Netflix-hit Sex Education, while Joe Alwyn has starred in Mary Queen of Scots — and is also Taylor Swift’s long-term boyfriend.

Melissa (Jemima Kirke) and Bobbi (Sasha Lane).

The clip also showcases a new original song by American singer Phoebe Bridgers. Notably, Bridgers is currently dating Kildare actor Paul Mescal, who found fame in the TV adaptation of Rooney’s Normal People.

Dublin-born Lenny Abrahamson, who directed six episodes of Normal People, has directed Conversations with Friends alongside Leanne Welham, while Alice Birch, who adapted Normal People for television, is the lead writer for this series.