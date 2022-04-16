Wedding of the Week: Why Evan, 9, isn't in his mum and dad's engagement photo

Aileen Cowhey and Chris Keating’s two wingmen and one wingwoman were with them all the way when the couple went from getting engaged to tying the knot.

That journey took them from Paris to Cork — via Limerick.

Aileen Cowhey and Chris Keating. Pictures: Ian Cronin

Aileen, Rossbrien, Limerick, and Chris, from Ballybrown, Limerick, first met 17 years ago, through mutual friends.

“We got engaged in Disneyland Paris in February 2019 in front of the Sleeping Beauty’s Castle, with our three children, Evan, Leah and Sam present,” says Aileen.

Aileen Cowhey accompanied by her dad Noel Cowhey as she is about to marry Chris Keating

Three years later, they exchanged vows in one of Cork’s leading wedding venues, Springfort Hall, Newtwopothouse.

“We actually didn't have any Disney theme at the wedding, which is funny, as Disney was a huge part of our engagement but I guess we wanted different memories for our wedding,” says the bride.

Aileen Cowhey and Leah

The proposal came as a surprise to Aileen: “We had planned to take the kids to Disneyland and I had thought no more about it. After breakfast on the second morning we were walking down to the castle and we stopped right in front of it to take some pictures.”

Then Chris asked Evan, their eldest, who was nine at the time, to take a picture of his parents.

“I still didn't think anything more as I was trying to keep an eye on our smaller two kids, escaping from the buggy,” adds Aileen.

Aileen and Chris at Disneyland Paris with their children Leah, Evan and Sam

“Then Chris dropped to one knee — I couldn't believe it. Chris later told me he let Evan in on his secret that morning while we were walking so Evan said he tried his best to get a good picture — such lovely memories.”

More memories were made on their big day, as the couple, who live in Dooradoyle, Limerick, were married in Springfort Hall by Dan Collins of Spiritual Ceremonies.

“Dan was absolutely amazing to work with from start to finish. This was our third attempt to get married due to Covid," says the bride.

Aileen Cowhey and Chris Keating with Evan, Leah and Sam

The reception took place in the same venue, with their wedding photographer, Ian Cronin, including a photoshoot in the grounds of the 18th-century country house. Among those toasting to their future happiness were Aileen’s parents, Brenda and Noel Cowhey, and Chris’s mother and father, Catherine and Malcolm Keating.

Aileen Cowhey's beautiful dress is from The Attic, Limerick

Aileen’s sister Ciara Cowhey and niece Lauren Cowhey were her bridesmaids while Chris’s brother Stephen Keating and Michael Keating were best man and groomsman respectively.

The couple’s children also had key roles: Evan was the junior groomsman with Sam as ring bearer and Leah as the flower girl.

Aileen Cowhey and Chris Keating

“We always wanted a small intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends, Springfort Hall suited us from day one, it was a small calm peaceful venue we knew it suit us and our family’s needs,” says the bride.

“Having our three beautiful children with us to share the day made it extra special for us.”

Aileen looked stunning in a dress sourced in The Attic, Limerick, and the bridal hairstyling was by Dee McNamara with makeup by Claire Treacy, all done in Springfort Hall.

Esquire Menswear, Limerick, ensured the groom and his party looked dapper.

Aileen Cowhey and Chris Keating with Leah, Sam and Evan

The videography was by jh visual and Wonderous Weddings created the floral arrangements.

If you would like your wedding featured, email eve.kelliher@examiner.ie