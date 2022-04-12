Kellie Harrington: I am going to finish up when I am 34, after 2024 Summer Olympics 

Kellie Harrington has said she intends to conclude her career as an amateur boxer at 34.

The 32-year-old said she wants to have “a bit of a life” and has no intention of going professional.

“I am going to finish up when I am 34, that’ll be me done and dusted,” she told Dermot and Dave on Today FM.

“Professional boxing is not for me, it’s a business.”

“It’s not me walking away for the sport,” she said, “I’ll still train, I think it’s great for your mental health.”

“I’ll tip away... but I’ll only tip away so I can eat more cake,” she added with a laugh.

The Olympic champion, who won the heart of the nation along with a gold medal last summer, said she’s ready to “settle down” after the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Kellie Harrington and Mandy Loughlin wedding. Picture: The Old Spot

The comments came after Harrington married her long-time partner Mandy Loughlin over the weekend. The star shared a photo from the couple’s ceremony, which took place in The Old Spot on Friday in Dublin.

“In a world where ye can be anything, just be yourself,” she captioned the snap on Twitter. In the photo, Harrington and Loughlin are wearing their wedding dresses and joined by their beloved dogs.

In a world where ye can be anything, just be yourself 😘



8-4-2022 pic.twitter.com/8qA1Un6vAc — Kellie Harrington (@Kelly64kg) April 11, 2022

Asked whether the wedding has changed things between her and Loughlin, the boxer said no but joked she does feel “a little bit older” after tying the knot.

The couple, who have been together since first meeting at a training club in Bray in 2009, aren’t jetting off on a honeymoon anytime soon as Harrington has plenty of training to do ahead of the World Championships.

"There's no rest for the wicked,” she said, joking she has a bit of work to do making weight after the weekend’s celebrations.