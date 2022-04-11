'Just be yourself': Kelly Harrington marries Mandy Loughlin in Dublin cermony

Olympic champion Kellie Harrington has married her partner Mandy Loughlin, with the couple tying the knot in Dublin over the weekend.

Harrington, who won an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo last year, has shared a photo from the couple’s ceremony, which took place in The Old Spot.

“In a world where ye can be anything, just be yourself,” she captions the snap on Twitter. In the photo, Harrington and Loughlin are wearing their wedding dresses and joined by their beloved dogs.

The venue's Instagram account also shared photos from the wedding, congratulating the happy couple.

"Such a pleasure to host Kellie and Amanda’s wedding celebrations at The Old Spot. Huge congratulations from all the team," they said.

They also shared a close-up shot of one table at the reception and wedding favours included personalised bars of Cadbury Dairy Milk and Guinness pint glasses.

The couple has been together since first meeting at a training club in Bray in 2009. Last summer, Loughlin told Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio One that Harrington “makes you want to be a better person.” “Opposites obviously attract and it was the best thing ever," she said.

In January, Harrington revealed that planning for the wedding was “definitely stressful”.

“Wedding planning for a wedding that is three months away is definitely stressful,” she wrote on Instagram.

“No venue, not a stitch of clothes. Not knowing who to invite or where to bloody start. When people said planning a wedding is stressful I never believed it till now.”