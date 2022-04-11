Britney Spears is pregnant with her third child

Britney Spears has revealed that she is pregnant.

The Toxic singer shared the news in a post on Instagram saying she had got the test after partner Sam Asghari teased her about being “food pregnant”.

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she wrote.

“4 days later I got a little more food pregnant.”

In June 2021 while delivering an impassioned testimony in an LA court, Spears revealed that she wanted to have another child with Asghari but the conservatorship she was under would not allow it.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she told the court.

“I was told right now in the conservatorship I am not able to get married or have a baby.”

The pop superstar was freed from the controversial conservatorship in November 2021 after nearly 14 years.

In the post announcing the baby news, Spears said she would not be going outside as much in the hopes of avoiding the paparazzi.

Spears also revealed that she suffered from perinatal depression when she had been pregnant previously.

"I have to say it is absolutely horrible," she wrote.

"Women didn't talk about it back then. Some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her.

"But now women talk about it every day. Thank Jesus we don't have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret."

