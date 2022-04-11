Maïa Dunphy: I hate to admit it, but my Irish is terrible 

A new digital resource inspired by the challenges parents faced helping their children with Irish during the pandemic has launched today.

The ‘Is Féidir Linn!’ project by Gael Linn is designed for parents to help children develop a grá for the native tongue outside of the classroom.

The interactive resource, which was launched by broadcaster of mother Maïa Dunphy today, is accessible on computer and mobile devices, and features everyday phrases in both English and Irish, as well as a sound-recording of each to help with pronunciation.

Broadcaster Maïa Dunphy helped launch the new resource today

Gael Linn, an organisation which supports schools in promoting the use of the Irish language beyond the classroom, says the aim of the project is to make the Irish language accessible for all parents and guardians, regardless of their own Irish language skills or experience.

Edel Ní Bhraonáin, Gaelbhratach Project Co-ordinator at Gael Linn, says while home schooling during the pandemic, many parents and guardians found themselves using more Irish with their children, some having not used the language themselves since school, or having never learned it at all.

“While it may have been a challenge at the time, we’ve heard from many who were also inspired to reignite their love and use of the language, or to begin learning Irish for the first time.”

Broadcaster Maïa Dunphy, whose son Tom is in Senior Infants, says she is one of those parents.

“I hate to admit it,” she says, “but my Irish is terrible."

I could just about cope with the Junior and Senior Infant level Maths and English, but the Irish... Tom was asking me ‘what does this mean’ and I was saying ‘hold on’ and taking out my phone to google!

Now, she says, she’s learning with Tom, and finding a new appreciation for the language.

“I think for older generations there was a move away from Irish because they thought it was more important to become European. I was nudged towards French and German because it was seen as more practical.

“But I think I'm for younger generations there is a resurgence of a bit of pride in our own language,” she says — and what a beautiful thing that is.

Funded by Foras na Gaeilge, ‘Is Féidir Linn’ is available for free at gaelbhratach.ie