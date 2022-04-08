It looks like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged 

J-Lo has been spotted out wearing a big diamond ring on her ring finger
Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 11:47
Nicole Glennon

Could the ultimate celebrity wedding be in the works?

Jennifer Lopez has been spotted out wearing a big diamond ring on her ring finger in LA.

The photos, published by TMZ, show J-Lo out shopping for furniture with her 14-year-old daughter Emme — with a big diamond ring on full display.

If the 'Jenny From The Block' singer is indeed engaged to Ben Affleck, it'll be second time lucky for the pair who got engaged back in 2002, but ultimately called things off two years later.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021

Lopez, 52, and Ben, 49, rekindled their romance last year and have recently purchased a $55m (€50.5m) 10-bedroomed mansion in Bel-Air together.

Lopez recently told US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres she could have “never imagined” getting back together with Affleck, but said it was "a beautiful thing.”

Lopez and Affleck are yet to confirm whether they are indeed engaged for a second time.

