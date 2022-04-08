Brooklyn Beckham is getting married this weekend — everything you need to know

It’s been 23 years since Posh and Beck tied the knot in what many deemed the celebrity wedding of the decade.

Now the eldest of the Beckham clan is getting married this weekend — and it's understood to be costing £3 million (€3.6m) — financially outpacing Victoria and David's £750,000 (€900,00) Irish ceremony in 1999.

Here’s everything we know about the lavish event so far.

Who is Brooklyn Beckham marrying?

The 23-year-old model and aspiring photographer/chef is set to tie the knot with actress Nicola Peltz. The 27-year-old is the daughter of American billionaire Nelson Peltz, who has a net worth of $1.7billion, and Claudia Heffner Peltz, a former fashion model.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Nicola is best known for her role as Bradley Martin in the A&E drama series Bates Motel. She also starred in Transformers: Age of Extinction, The Last Airbender and appeared in Zayn Mailk’s music video for ‘It’s You'. She has seven siblings and two half-siblings.

When did they meet?

The couple first met at California’s Coachella music festival and began dating in 2019. Beckham proposed in June 2020 with a diamond ring understood to be worth £350,000 (€415,000).

Where are the pair tying the knot?

The pair are getting hitched at the bride’s billionaire father’s £76 million oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. Nelson Peltz's pad boasts 27 bedrooms, so there’ll be plenty of room for the A-List guest list.

What role will the Beckham family play on the day?

Proud dad David Beckham is reportedly acting as the Master of Ceremonies on the day, while the younger Beckham brothers Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, will act as best men. No word yet on what role the youngest Beckham, Harper, 10, will play in the wedding day, or mum Victoria.

Picture: @brooklynbeckham / Instagram

Who else will be in attendance?

Spice Girls Mel B, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Halliwell are all on the guest list for the wedding, it is understood — but no word yet on whether the noughties girlband will reunite on stage on the night. Snoop Dogg meanwhile has confirmed he will act as DJ at the reception. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also rumoured to be on the guestlist. Brooklyn's godfather Elton John will be unable to make the ceremony due to his conflicting touring schedule.

Do we know what the happy couple are wearing down the aisle?

While Brooklyn’s bride wore a dress designed by her fashion designer soon-to-be mother-in-law for the engagement photos, she is believed to have picked a Valentino gown for the wedding day itself. Brooklyn may wear a yarmulke for the service, which is to be a Jewish ceremony.

Picture: @brooklynbeckham / Instagram

Have they sold the rights to a magazine?

Like Beckham’s parents, the couple has reportedly secured a deal with a big publication to cover their wedding day. Vogue has scored the exclusivity rights to the big day... but no word on what they’re paying out for the honour. Back in the day, OK! Magazine paid Posh and Becks £1 million to cover their lavish wedding.