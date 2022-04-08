Vogue Williams has written a children’s book about keeping active throughout the day.

The model and DJ’s book, Jump for the Stars, is due for release in October.

Sharing the cover of the book on Instagram, Williams said the book is about “little ones keeping active throughout the day, from stretching out of bed in the morning to bedtime yoga".

Vogue Williams revealed the cover of her children's book

"Little readers can join in the actions and hunt for the hidden items on every page".

The book has been acquired by New Frontier Publishing and is illustrated by Tilia Rand-Bell.

Speaking about her latest venture, Williams said to be able to read her own book to her children Theodore, 3, and Gigi, 1, has been "a real dream come true".

Vogue with husband Spencer and children Theodore and Gigi Picture: @voguewilliams / Instagram

“As a mum of two, I know only too well how essential books are for every child’s development, imagination, entertainment and so much more.”

Commenting on the cover reveal, TV presenter and new mum Amanda Byram said “Lovely!! Will be getting one for Phoenix.”

Cork influencer and mother of three Lisa Jordan commented, “I can’t wait to get it.”

Williams and her partner Spencer Matthews are due their third child this month.