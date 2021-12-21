Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews reveal new baby's gender 

Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews have announced they are having a baby boy.

The couple, who already have two children, are expecting their third child in the spring.

In an interview with Hello! magazine Williams revealed the couple’s 3-year-old son Theodore was particularly pleased with the news stating: “I don't want a sister, I already have a sister!”

The TV presenter, radio host and podcaster gave birth to daughter Gigi in July 2020.

Vogue with 3-year-old Theodore and 17-month-old Gigi Picture: @voguewilliams / Instagram

The Howth native, who says she “loves” being a mum previously told OK Magazine her dream is to have four children.

The happy couple will be spending Christmas in Howth this year after celebrating last year's festivities with Matthews family in Caribbean resort St Barts.

"We're hosting Christmas – we're hoping it will be a full house, provided Covid guidelines don't change at the last minute,” Williams said.

“There's a lot to do when you're having a lot of people over. I did the drinks run yesterday – of course none of it's for me – and the turkey is ordered.”

She also revealed that husband Matthews of Made In Chelsea fame will be the cook on the day.