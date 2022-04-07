Vicky Phelan enjoys a stay with her mother at Cashel Palace hotel

While recent visitors to Tipperary's Cashel Palace hotel and bar might have raised hackles over the price of Mother's Day scones, one distinguished visitor had no such complaints.

CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan and her mother Gaby made their way to Co Tipperary for a night at the five-star hotel - a gift from a generous online follower - near the home of her solicitor, Cian O'Carroll.

"Given its proximity to Limerick, less than an hour's drive, and the fact that my solicitor lives in Cashel, I saw it as the perfect opportunity to both treat my mother and I to a night away AND catch up with Cian and his lovely wife, Madeline, and treat them to dinner at the fabulous Bishop's Buttery restaurant," said Ms Phelan on Instagram.

The trip comes as the mother-of-two has shared more about her recent social exploits in recent times, including a trip to Adare Manor Hotel, and the welcome news that she is walking short distances unassisted.

Having supported the #ClimbWithCharlie campaign in the run-up to last Saturday's event at walks and hills around the country - including Charlie Bird's own climb of Croagh Patrick in aid of MND Ireland and Pieta - Ms Phelan ultimately decided she couldn't take the risk on her own health.

That was all in the rear-view mirror by this week, though, as she received a five-star dining experience.

"The Table d'hôte menu in the Bishop's Buttery was DIVINE," she continued in her Instagram post. "Get there if you can, before the hotel is awarded a Michelin star, because it will be impossible to get a table once that happens... and I have no doubt but that it will happen. My favourite was the taramasalata amuse-bouche which came in a mini ice cream cone with caviar."

Vicky Phelan, rocking a Lennon-Courtney dress, with solicitor Cian O'Carroll and his wife Madeleine. Picture: Instagram: @vickykellyphelan

Having met with friends and enjoyed a big meal in their company, the hotel saved the best for last for Ms Phelan and company, conferring her with a special honour.

"We will most definitely be back, not least because the hotel are very kindly putting my name on the wall of the Guinness Bar along with the names of other famous people from all walks of life who have stayed there."