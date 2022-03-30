Vicky Phelan glad to be 'back walking on my own two feet and boy, does it feel good'

The campaigner updated followers on Wednesday with news of how she is feeling 
Vicky Phelan glad to be 'back walking on my own two feet and boy, does it feel good'

Vicky Phelan and her mother Gaby at Adare Manor. Picture: Instagram

Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 19:42
Ciara McDonnell

Following a hiatus of just over two weeks from her regular social media updates, Vicky Phelan took some time out of her day on Wednesday to assure her followers that she is doing as well as can be expected. 

In early March, Ms Phelan revealed that she had spent time in Milford Care Centre in Limerick after suffering complications from her radiotherapy treatment and would be stepping back to focus on spending time with her family and friends.

"I hope that people understand. Unfortunately, my condition has become unpredictable and is impacting more and more on my everyday life," she writes.

Phelan shared she spent two weeks at the well-known centre after experiencing extreme pain and sickness and shared a photo of the room she was in for that time.

"I warned that I might go quiet once I started radiotherapy but nothing could have prepared me for what followed," she said.

"So, today, I am going home after spending the past two weeks in this room at Milford Care Centre recovering from complications from my radiotherapy treatment. I have NEVER been so sick or in as much pain as I have been over the past two weeks! The radiotherapy increased the amount of pain I was in and also incapacitated me leaving me unable to walk without assistance."

On Wednesday, the campaigner shared the news that though she is feeling pain, she is able to move around - albeit in small distances and crucially, out of the house. 

"I am finally back walking on my own two feet for more than a few feet without having to use a four-wheel or three-wheel mobility aid and, oh boy, does it feel good. My back is still not great and I can only walk very short distances and am still in pain BUT it is manageable AND I can get out of the house."

Sharing the details of an afternoon tea treat at Adare Manor for her mother Gaby and godmother, the campaigner said, 

"Two weeks ago, I honestly thought it would never happen BUT the human body and the human spirit are AMAZING things."

