Champ of the Week:  Friendly staff and tasty food at the Lodge Bar and Restaurant in Myrtleville

The Lodge Bar and Restaurant in Myrtleville
Champ of the Week:  Friendly staff and tasty food at the Lodge Bar and Restaurant in Myrtleville
Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 06:00

Nicola Carey would like to nominate The Lodge Bar and Restaurant in Myrtleville. 

She said herself and her husband absolutely love eating there as the food is amazing but even better is that the staff are always really cheery and friendly. 

Nicola said she can’t say enough good things about this restaurant and that the food is incredibly tasty and they have a fantastic outdoor area where they love sitting to watch the sun go down. 

Nicola’s husband John said it also does the best pint of Murphys in Cork, which is a big call. She added that there is such a great buzz in the place that they love returning again and again.

  • Do you have a business you would like to nominate for Champ of the Week or a question for Ask Niamh? Contact me on hennessy.niamh@gmail.com or on Twitter on @ni22 - DMs open.

More in this section

The Fashion Awards 2019 - London Rihanna and Peter Jackson join Forbes billionaires list for first time in 2022
64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married by Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas
Greg O’Shea reveals who he had his eye on before entering Love Island  Greg O’Shea reveals who he had his eye on before entering Love Island 
#Consumer Column#Cost of living
<p>Gavin James performs at Heuston Station </p>

Watch: Gavin James performs hit song in Heuston Station

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices