Champ of the Week:  Friendly staff and tasty food at the Lodge Bar and Restaurant in Myrtleville

Nicola Carey would like to nominate The Lodge Bar and Restaurant in Myrtleville.
She said herself and her husband absolutely love eating there as the food is amazing but even better is that the staff are always really cheery and friendly.
Nicola said she can’t say enough good things about this restaurant and that the food is incredibly tasty and they have a fantastic outdoor area where they love sitting to watch the sun go down.
Nicola’s husband John said it also does the best pint of Murphys in Cork, which is a big call. She added that there is such a great buzz in the place that they love returning again and again.
