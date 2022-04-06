Watch: Gavin James performs hit song in Heuston Station

The Dublin singer performed an uplifting rendition of Circles
Watch: Gavin James performs hit song in Heuston Station

Gavin James performs at Heuston Station

Wed, 06 Apr, 2022 - 15:48
Nicole Glennon

Passengers at Dublin's Heuston station were in for a treat recently, as Gavin James took a seat at the station's iconic piano.

The Dublin singer performed a version of Circles from his forthcoming third album.

Sharing a clip on Twitter, the Nervous singer wrote: 'Found a piano in Heuston Station the other day ❤️ Here’s Circles x.' 

It was recently announced that the singer is to perform at a special concert in The Gleneagle INEC Arena in Killarney in aid of Ukraine.

The Coronas and The Academic are also confirmed for the gig.

The concert will be held on Friday, May 6, with all proceeds going to the Irish Red Cross' Ukrainian Appeal. 

You can watch Gavin's full performance at Heuston Station below.

Read More

Culture That Made Me: Gavin James picks the music that's helped shape him

More in this section

64th Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married by Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas
Greg O’Shea reveals who he had his eye on before entering Love Island  Greg O’Shea reveals who he had his eye on before entering Love Island 
A nice day for a White (House) wedding: Naomi Biden to tie the knot at US Presidential offices A nice day for a White (House) wedding: Naomi Biden to tie the knot at US Presidential offices
Person: Gavin James
The Fashion Awards 2019 - London

Rihanna and Peter Jackson join Forbes billionaires list for first time in 2022

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices