Watch: Gavin James performs hit song in Heuston Station

Passengers at Dublin's Heuston station were in for a treat recently, as Gavin James took a seat at the station's iconic piano.
The Dublin singer performed a version offrom his forthcoming third album.
Sharing a clip on Twitter, thesinger wrote: 'Found a piano in Heuston Station the other day ❤️ Here’s Circles x.'
Found a piano in Heuston Station the other day ❤️— Gavin James (@gavinjames) April 6, 2022
Here’s Circles x pic.twitter.com/2D0NhA8LGK
It was recently announced that the singer is to perform at a special concert in The Gleneagle INEC Arena in Killarney in aid of Ukraine.
The Coronas and The Academic are also confirmed for the gig.
The concert will be held on Friday, May 6, with all proceeds going to the Irish Red Cross' Ukrainian Appeal.
You can watch Gavin's full performance at Heuston Station below.