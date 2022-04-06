Pippa O'Connor's Ukraine appeal raised €36k for the Red Cross 

The former model and business woman said the fundraiser was the 'least' she could do
Pippa O'Connor raised the money as part of a ‘Ukraine sale’ for her fashion brand Poco by Pippa.

Wed, 06 Apr, 2022 - 14:58
Nicole Glennon

Pippa O'Connor Ormond has revealed her Ukraine fundraiser brought in €36,500 for the Irish Red Cross.

The former model and business woman raised the money as part of a ‘Ukraine sale’ for her fashion brand Poco by Pippa.

Some 19 items of clothing went on sale on her website as part of the fundraising effort, with many selling out within hours.

Pippa O'Connor and her son Billy for 'VIP' magazine. Picture: Lili Forberg
Pippa O'Connor and her son Billy for 'VIP' magazine. Picture: Lili Forberg

The items were discounted to a significantly lower price than their usual retail price, with the jeans going for as low as €20 compared to their usual price of €110.

Speaking to VIP magazine, Pippa said she never expected the fundraiser to be as successful as it was.

“I thought it would take a couple to sell but within two hours all the sizes went, bar very few.” The mum-of-three said she felt so “helpless” about the situation in Ukraine and felt the fundraiser was “the least” she could do.

"People were so responsive and so generous. Which the Irish people are anyway,” she added.

Pippa, who recently gave birth to her third son, Billy, graces the April cover of VIP magazine which is on shelves now.

