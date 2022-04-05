Greg O’Shea reveals who he had his eye on before entering Love Island 

Before Greg O’Shea stepped foot in the Love Island villa he had his eyes on an Islander — and it wasn’t Amber Gill.

The Limerick star and former rugby sevens star has admitted he had his sights set on another beauty when he entered the popular reality show in 2019, despite going on to win it with Gill.

Speaking on the 'Will You Shift My Friend' podcast, the 27-year-old admitted his eyes were set on Lucie Rose Donlan.

Greg had his eyes set on surfer and model Lucie Rose Donlan

“Amber wasn’t set in my sights in the six weeks leading up,” he said.

"The girl that I was set in my sights was Lucie Rose Donlan.”

Greg said he “knew” he’d get on with her because “she wasn’t getting on with the other girls in the villa.”

“So I knew she was normal,” he said.

“She was into surfing and fitness and all that kind of stuff where the other girls were kind of prim and proper, she was cool.”

But Greg never ended up meeting Lucie as she was sent home the weekend before he went in.

Funnily enough, he admitted he’d also had Joanna Chimonides high on his list — but she too was knocked out just before he entered the villa.

Love Island contestants Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea arrive at Stansted Airport in Essex following the final of the reality TV show.

Greg was then asked who he wanted to go on a date with and he picked Amber and Maura Higgins as both weren’t coupled up at the time.

Speaking of his first date with Amber, the Limerick man said they got on “like a house on fire straight away.”

“She’s absolutely gorgeous, good craic. It went so well, they just canned the date with Maura," he said.