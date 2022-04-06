There's a dog festival happening in Dublin this month 

Calling all pawparents — there's a dog festival in Dublin later this month.

The ‘Pups in the Park’ festival will take place from April 30 to May 1 in Malahide Castle, Co Dublin — and there's plenty for both pups and their owners alike to get stuck into.

An obedience ring, agility course, hay bale race, a puppy academy, and a great dog walk are just some of the areas that will be open to doggos on the day.

Pooches can also have a go at some fun activities and free to enter competitions such as Dogsercise, the Crave Dog Treats Hay Bale Rac, or Canine Pilates, while smaller furry friends can visit the Puppy Academy and Puppy Play Pen.

There will also be two off-leash areas so your furry friend can have their freedom too.

Dogs can have a go at the agility course. Picture: Pups in the Park

Dog owners, meanwhile, will be able to get advice and guidance across a variety of different areas from the expert's stage, which will host the Irish Examiner's resident pet columnist and vet Pete Wedderburn. Or, get paws-on with leading dog trainers such as Rob ‘the Irish Dogfather’ Walshe in workshops.

More than 30 vendors will also be onsite showcasing the very latest in dog accessories, food, apparel, toys, and more, while festival food will come from Griolladh, Thanks Plants, Los Chicanos, and more.

Pete Wedderburn will provide advice over the weekend.

The Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) is the event’s official charity partner and patrons are encouraged to donate €2 to the charity when booking their ticket.

Ambassadors from the DSPCA will also be on hand at the festival to lead people and their pooches in a series of DSPCA Great Dog Walks across the weekend.

Commenting on the announcement, Suzanne McGovern of the DSPCA said the weekend will be a "fun and unique" experience for dogs and owners alike.

The 'Pups in the Park' festival, in association with Leader Dog Food, will open from 9.30am to 5.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Standard tickets are priced at €16. Dogs go free, and you don’t need to bring a dog to attend. Visit pupsinthepark.ie for tickets.