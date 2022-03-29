Charlie Bird: I cry every day because of the love I feel from across the country

The beloved broadcaster will climb Croagh Patrick this weekend with a host of supporters
Former RTÉ reporter Charlie Bird. Picture: Maxwells Dublin No Fee Pic .

Tue, 29 Mar, 2022 - 09:01
Denise 

Former RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird says he is often overcome with emotion ahead of his charity climb this weekend.

Mr Bird will be joined by friends, family and well-wishers on a climb to the top of Croagh Patrick on Saturday. He was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) last year and is organising the climb to raise awareness and raise funds for Pieta House and the Irish Motor Neurone Association.

Speaking on social media, Mr Bird says they have raised €750,000 so far.

“We are just days away from Climbwithcharlie on Saturday. We have already raised three quarters of a million euro,” he writes on Twitter.

Mr Bird says the support he receives from across the country often moved him to tears.

“Every day I cry now. I have been told it is one of the symptoms of my MND. But much of the tears are because of the love I am feeling from everyone across the country.” 

Over 100 climbs will take place simultaneously around the country this weekend as part of the fundraising drive. All proceeds from a charity single recorded by a host of RTÉ stars are also being split between the two charities.

Joe Duffy, Eileen Dunne, Marty Morrissey and Brian O'Donovan are among those who have come together to record 'Shine a Light,' written by Sara Noone and sung by Michael English ahead of the beloved broadcaster's fundraising climb.

Many familiar Irish faces are set to join Charlie for the climb on April 2 including former President Mary McAleese, country singer Daniel O'Donnell, Wexford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald, CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan, architect Dermot Bannon and RTÉ broadcaster Ryan Tubridy.

You can register your own fundraiser, make a donation or find out where to join your local climb on April 2 on climbwithcharlie.ie

