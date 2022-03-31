Great Scott! Why athletics champ Molly is one to watch

There is something special when someone from your country achieves success on the world stage. Especially if the country is small, like our island. I still clearly remember the pride we all felt when Sonia O’ Sullivan, a local girl from Cork, dominated athletics in the 90s and took the silver medal at the Sydney Olympics.

The country went into a frenzy of celebration. I taught in a school Ronnie Delany attended as a child and his achievement in the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne was often spoken about with such reverence. Much like when Katie Taylor took gold in 2012 and again Kellie Harrington’s incredible achievement in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 brought gold and pride back to the country.

We have had such a bounty of talented female athletes in this country over the years. We are a small nation but we have always had great athletes that perform on the world stage.

A new name to emerge in Irish female athletics over recent years is Molly Scott. A 23-year-old sprinter from Carlow, she recently held the Irish national record for the 60m sprint. I spoke with Molly this week and her talent and passion for athletics were wonderful to witness.

She described her early encounter with athletics, she was only seven years of age when the bug hit her. She started running with her neighbours in a local field but it became obvious very quickly that there was an innate talent that needed to be nurtured. Her mother became her coach when she was 12. That’s when Molly really started to develop and achieve success. This mother and daughter team have had significant moments in athletics over recent years.

Molly broke the national record running 60 meters in a time of 7.19. An outstanding achievement for such a young runner. She also won the nationals in the 60m and came 19th in the world indoor championship. Outstanding accomplishments for such a young athlete. It is so important for young girls and boys to have positive role models like Molly to push them to dream bigger. Molly said that often girls are taught to just enjoy sport and not push themselves or try to compete.

Molly Scott of St Laurence O'Toole AC, Carlow, crosses the line to win the senior women's 60m during day two of the Irish Life Health National Senior Indoor Athletics Championships at the National Indoor Arena at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

She said, ‘you can do both, you can enjoy athletics and push yourself and compete’. What a positive message for teenage girls everywhere. This month we celebrated International Women’s Day, and I can’t think of a better way to end the month than celebrating the achievements of one of Ireland up and coming young talented female sprinters.

Molly said a life in athletics offers kids a different, more positive teenage experience. I couldn’t agree more with her. In today’s technology-driven world, teenagers often miss the comradery that comes with playing a sport or being involved in the local club. That connection with other members of the club is vital for a child’s development and confidence. It’s where they learn about themselves, how to manage success and failure. Really important skills to develop in your child. Molly was also very adamant that being ambitious and driven should be viewed as a positive thing. She said, ‘there should be no shame in being ambitious’.

I often think we are not very good at encouraging ambition in this country. We view it like it’s something we should hide. But ambition is important to develop in kids. It gives them something to aim for, something to reach out for and learn that if you want to achieve your goals and ambitions you have to work hard for them. Nothing comes easy. I often think today’s children have an expectation that if they want something, they should get it without too much hassle. We set them up for a very unhappy life when we instil this type of thinking. It was obvious speaking with Molly that she understands clearly the challenges and work ahead if she is to achieve her life goal, which is to medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024. Now there is ambition.

It is so wonderful to see a young Irish female athlete dreaming so big. Those dreams are born when people like Sonia O’ Sullivan fly the tricolour on the biggest stages in the world. One person’s success effects eternity. And Molly is doing her own bit to inspire future generations of young female athletes. Molly has two years to bring her dreams to life. But she knows it will not be easy. She said, ‘I’m good but I’m not at the world medal stage yet’.

Not only is Molly training every day to achieve her dreams in athletics but she is also undertaking a part-time law degree. Such an inspirational story for all young people. Go after your dreams with both hands and wide eyes but also build a carer for your future. Molly Scott is certainly one female athlete to watch. Her power and talent are awesome. Roll on Paris.